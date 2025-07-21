Hello User
Business Of Life/  Diplomacy in the workplace is a delicate balance: Zoom's Sameer Raje
Monday Motivation

Diplomacy in the workplace is a delicate balance: Zoom’s Sameer Raje

Shail Desai

Sameer Raje, general manager and head, India & SAARC, Zoom Communications, Inc., on mentorship and post-lockdown work habits

A Zoom call became synonymous with video calling during the pandemic
During the pandemic, Zoom calls became as familiar a term as vaccines and lockdowns. From office meetings and webinars to birthday celebrations, it was a medium to stay connected during those unprecedented times.

“The company displayed immense agility to step up with both financial and technology resources—not just for customers, but for communities and employees across the country," says Mumbai-based Sameer Raje, 49, general manager and head, India & SAARC, Zoom Communications, Inc. “We demonstrated that Zoom was simple to use, flexible and scalable to adapt for a diverse user base."

A lifelong passion for wheels handed Raje the opportunity to take on an assignment with a leading automobile design house early on in his career and in turn, transition from civil engineering to the world of IT. Raje talks to Mint about mentorship and why he enjoys cycling. Edited excerpts:

Sameer Raje

Who do you consider your mentor?

I’ve been fortunate to have a few mentors who have played a significant role in shaping my personal and professional journey. Their guidance has been instrumental, whether it was helping me excel in my passions or supporting me in making tough decisions as a leader.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?

Learning how to win with diplomacy—it’s a delicate balance of staying professional, maintaining harmony and still driving outcomes. Another valuable lesson has been about navigating workplace relationships with clarity and focus.

The best approach is to stay committed to work, keep the focus firmly on what truly matters and avoid getting distracted by the noise around.

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the lockdown?

I no longer spend 3-plus hours stuck in traffic—and a big part of that was thanks to Zoom. I now dedicate those hours to an activity of my choice. I’ve also blocked that time in my calendar to ensure it’s used purposefully and not consumed by random calls or meetings.

Why do you enjoy cycling?

Cycling has taught me that the best views come after the steepest climbs. The sense of achievement at the end of a gruelling ride is indescribable. It brings immense psychological and physical rewards, reinforcing the idea that perseverance, resilience and inner strength can take you farther than you ever imagined.

Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders discuss their mentors and their work ethics.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shail Desai

Shail Desai is a Mumbai-based freelance writer who is always looking for his next excuse to hit the road again.
