Butter chicken, nihari for breakfast? Tara Sutaria says why she doesn’t believe in dieting

Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria is one of the popular faces who is best known for her stunning appearances. She recently left the internet talking with her fashion statement at the promotions of her latest film, Toxic. While many celebrities credit strict diets and workout routines for their well-maintained health and appearance, Sutaria takes a different approach. She doesn't believe in dieting at all.

Tara Sutaria on no-diet rule Tara Sutaria is quite vocal about her love for food. In a recent interview, she was seen relishing dishes like Butter Chicken, Nalli Nihari and Rogan Josh for breakfast.

Talking like a true-blue foodie, Tara Sutaria doubled down on her no-dieting mantra in life. Revealing the reason behind it, she told Curly Tales, "We are foodies. This is how we are."

"I have never been on a diet but I really enjoy my food. It's the highlight of my day. I plan my dinner during breakfast; that's how I am," she added.

While Sutaria doesn't believe in dieting, she cuts down on certain food items before or during work. "I am a little more careful like the day of a shoot or day before a shoot, I won't have a lot of rice. I will try to be careful if I am wearing something really tight. But, that's it."

She credited her genes for her well-maintained physique and admitted that she might need to be careful regarding her health with time.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria's meal Talking about fitness, Tara once told Hindustan Times that she doesn't like to suffer to look good. It means no fad diets or guilt-ridden food rules. She said, "I don’t believe in depriving myself. Balance and portion control are key. I enjoy what I love, just in moderation.”

She prefers to carry healthy food options to keep herself full. "I always carry healthy snacks like almonds or fruit on set. They keep me going during long hours without feeling heavy,” she added.

While she revealed that desserts are her guilty pleasure, there are a few things that the actor avoids. “Overly processed foods. They just don’t make me feel good — I prefer things that taste real and fresh,” she shared what she likes to say no to.

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Toxic Tara Sutaria was recently seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups where she essayed the role of Rebecca. Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the Yash-starrer also featured Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth.