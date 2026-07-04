7 edible souvenirs for you to get started on Cajun cooking at home

Southerners love a bit of everything when it comes to their food—spicy, smoky, sweet, layered. “Our cuisine is not just food, but it’s history you can taste,” chef Ross Dover tells me at Palmetto’s on the Bayou in Slidell, Louisiana, as we sit over a meal that’s a veritable cultural mosaic with French, Spanish, African, Caribbean, and Indigenous influences. Trade routes, migration, and climate influenced the cuisine, as did the so-called “holy trinity” of onion, celery and bell pepper. “Along with that, we love our seafood, and Cajun and Creole spices,” he adds.
And so, when it’s time to leave, I decide to eschew magnets and postcards, and return home with varied tastes enough to fill my pantry and recreate some of the classics of Cajun cooking in my kitchen.
Cajun and Creole spice blends
Southern American food is typically smoky, peppery, and savoury. Spice blends from local brands like Baton Rouge-based Red Stick Spice Company bottle this. These hearty seasonings, be it Cajun blackened spice, gumbo mix, or jambalaya blend, can transform the flavour profile of food. “You don’t need a recipe. Just trust the spice,” says Elijah Theriot, the attendant in the supermarket spice aisle as he helps me narrow down my choices.
Back in India, these blends easily slip into everyday cooking. Rub on fish before pan-searing, dust onto paneer or fries, or sprinkle over marinated chicken for that extra hit of country-style cooking.
Red beans
A visit to the LSU Rural Life Museum in Baton Rouge, which showcases life and culture in the state during the 18th and 19th centuries, revealed an unspoken local rule: Mondays were for red beans simmered on the stove. Eaten with rice, this dish was “traditionally cooked while laundry was done, requiring little attention but plenty of time”, the guide says.
Camellia, known for creamy texture and consistency, is the most popular brand. With the addition of chopped sausage and spices, they are the bedrock of a traditional, satisfying meal.
The beans work extremely well in Indian kitchens, especially if treated as a cousin to rajma, slow-cooked, spiced, and served over rice.
Andouille sausage
A cornerstone of Cajun cooking, Andouille sausage is loved for the smoky depth it adds to gumbo and jambalaya. Its origins trace back to France, but the local version is coarse, heavily seasoned, and smoked twice. “The andouille we use is typically made from the upper shoulder of a pig, then seasoned with spices before being smoked twice,” Theriot says.
Legacy makers such as Jacob's World Famous Andouille and Poche’s Market are known for the best sausage, with the perfect balance of garlic, pepper, and smoke.
In Indian kitchens, the sausage can be sliced into a fried rice, tossed into a stir-fry, or added to an omelette.