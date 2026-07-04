7 edible souvenirs for you to get started on Cajun cooking at home

Southerners love a bit of everything when it comes to their food—spicy, smoky, sweet, layered. “Our cuisine is not just food, but it’s history you can taste,” chef Ross Dover tells me at Palmetto’s on the Bayou in Slidell, Louisiana, as we sit over a meal that’s a veritable cultural mosaic with French, Spanish, African, Caribbean, and Indigenous influences. Trade routes, migration, and climate influenced the cuisine, as did the so-called “holy trinity” of onion, celery and bell pepper. “Along with that, we love our seafood, and Cajun and Creole spices,” he adds.