Lounge
The arrival of Aptos and the fuss about fonts
Vangmayi Parakala 5 min read 21 Apr 2024, 09:16 AM IST
Summary
- Microsoft’s Aptos has stirred debates about font preferences. Why does the look of lettering matter so much?
The poem was ready to be sent, but when writer and poet Priyanka Sacheti looked at the submission guidelines of the literary journal, she realised she had one last alteration to make: the font had to be changed from her usual Times New Roman to Arial.
