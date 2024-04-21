The arrival of Aptos and the fuss about fonts

A font also needs to adapt well to the technology that displays it. So far, decisions concerning a font change on the MS Office Suite have coincided with milestones in technological advancement. Calibri dethroned Times New Roman around the time that Apple launched its first iPhone, which was an industry disruptor. Now, more than 15 years later, the demand is for a font that holds its own on UltraHD and 4K screens. Microsoft specifically mentions as much in a post on Medium that announced the roll-out of Aptos.