Spice up your festive cooking with a hint of cardamom

As adults, we like to treat elaichi as a nuisance. Indian internet is full of memes about biting into an elaichi in a biryani and questioning its very existence. We love its flavour but wish it stayed invisible. I personally don’t mind biting into a green cardamom, but biting into a whole black cardamom is a food nightmare indeed. The best way to tame a whole spice like green cardamom, especially in biryani, is to tie it up with its partners in crime—cloves, cinnamon and bay leaf—in a small muslin pouch and simmer it in the rice water. Once the rice is cooked, the bundle can be lifted out easily. All the flavour and none of the tantrums on the dining table. The French call this a bouquet garni, making it sound all gourmet and glam at once.