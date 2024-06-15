Hello User
Business News/ Lounge /

A note on the issue: Where chefs like to eat

Shalini Umachandran

We asked chefs to pick their favourite city for food and then asked them to tag another chef from that city to continue the exercise

Food can evoke feelings of comfort and security

No matter how much we dissect food—by provenance, ingredient, technique, appearance, aroma—it is memory and nostalgia that really stirs the most powerful emotions for what we eat. We also have little routines around food, which become part of our everyday memories—a stop at a darshini for coffee after a morning workout or buying bread from a particular local baker and feeling that little thrill of belonging when they finally remember exactly how you like it.

Also read: Food guide: Eat like a chef

Food can evoke feelings of comfort and security or bring back memories of the perfect vacation or family visit. We took this idea and played a little game with it this week at Lounge—we asked chefs to pick their favourite city for food and then asked them to tag another chef from that city to continue the exercise. It’s a form of Pass the Parcel, and unsurprisingly, just like the childhood game, most of the chefs picked cities and foods that held particular memories for them. Their kitchens and restaurants may be acclaimed by critics across the world, but the chefs themselves have chosen as their favourite spots small, local restaurants, where quality, consistency and freshness are prized over gourmet dining experiences.

Turns out, like the rest of us, chefs like simple fare and many of their favourite places to eat are the ones that would be regular stops for all of us for a quick lunch, coffee or snack during the day. From Panaji’s DeSilva beef cutlets and Bangkok’s street-style chicken to beef fry in a Kochi toddy shop and filter coffee in Chennai, the foods on this list are as diverse as they are everyday. Whether you live in the city or are travelling to it, you’ll find something new to discover.

Experts giving their take on the everyday is also the idea behind one of our style stories this week—some of India’s best-known designers tell Lounge how they dress daily for work and play. Our other stories this week are, similarly, unusual as well as routine: Pastry chefs tell us how they’re combining chocolate and mango; we have a preview of the Euros 2024; and as always, there are lots of recommendations for reading, listening, viewing and planning vacations.

Write to the editor at shalini.umachandran@htlive.com

@shalinimb

Also read: A new book on Indian earthquakes holds important lessons for our future

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shalini Umachandran

Shalini Umachandran is Editor of Mint Lounge, Mint’s award-winning magazine for deeply reported features, opinion and articles on issues that matter. She splits her time between New Delhi and Bengaluru, and has worked as a reporter, a podcaster and an editor for publications across India. She is the author of ‘You Can Make Your Dreams Work’, a book of 15 stories of people who switched careers to do what they love. She is an IWMF reporting fellow for Honduras, and a fellow of the Institute of Palliative Care India and St Christopher’s Hospice London.
