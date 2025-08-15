Meet Sujata the mixer and other chefs' tools

In April 2017, after a month-long journey from Hungary by sea, it took six people two days to settle Agotha into her new 4x11 metre room. For the last eight years, she has been hard at work. Her colleagues say she is demanding, precise, and a little high-maintenance, and it took them a year to figure her out. Agotha is the copper pot still (traditionally used in gin distillation) at the Nao Spirits & Beverages distillery in Goa.

“The name Agotha was chosen from thousands of baby names that the distillery team went through," says Anand Virmani, co-founder and master distiller. “It stands for ‘good-hearted’ in Hungarian, which was a great sign because in the spirits line, we keep only the ‘heart’ of the spirit—the cleanest, most balanced part of the distillation run, tossing the rest out. The heart is where the flavour and the real craft lies, and Agotha has been giving us just that since day one. She’s the force behind every bottle."

Across F&B spaces, equipment and appliances are an integral part of several aspects—processing, cooking and precision prepping. They become so much a part of operations that they are considered one of the team and are given names and even attributed personalities. Their backstories can be interesting too.

Step into Wine in Progress (W.I.P), a wine bar in Bengaluru, and the light reflecting from the glass double doors of the refrigerator catches your eye. You may naturally rest a hand on the door as you peruse the wine bottles that stand upright, all perfectly aligned for maximum visibility. In doing so, you will be staring into the very being of “Sexy Karen". Arijit Bose, co-founder, drew inspiration for W.I.P’s custom-made retail fridge from some of his favourite wine bars, like Orihara Shoten in Singapore. Sexy Karen has a capacity of 128 bottles, and its vertical design makes it easier to interact with the approximately 25-30 labels it holds. Having the bottles upright is key to faster service, making it simpler for staff to locate and pick up. Sexy Karen is as important as the team members who run the bar and, as they will say, is built to show off what matters.

In a restaurant kitchen, what truly matters is precision and consistency. At the central kitchen of Nasi and Mee in Bengaluru, Yamini Yamato, the noodle machine, ensures this. The name was coined by Sreepathy Paliath, assistant marketing manager at Foodsta Kitchens, the parent company of the restaurant, during a puja held before the machine’s first production run. What started as a spontaneous alliteration (inspired by the machine’s brand, Yamato) quickly stuck.

Yamini means “artistic", which felt fitting for a machine that crafts artisanal noodles. “The name caught on, and today, the machine’s ramen noodles are fondly called Rameni (a play on the name Ramani and ramen), and the udon noodles go by Damini. It’s a way of bringing a little character and relatability to the behind-the-scenes process—and a fun touch to how we talk about the food we make," Paliath says.

Chef-partner Gresham Fernandes of Bandra Born in Mumbai agrees. “A kitchen runs on timing and trust, but it thrives on inside jokes and a bit of madness. It’s the only way to survive service and stay human." He shares the story of Champa, the Thermomix (a multi-purpose food processor) in the Bandra Born kitchen. One afternoon, a team member stood staring at the Thermomix—watching it whir with the poise of a seasoned multi-tasker. He grinned and said, “she’s got grace, and power. She’s a Champa!" And just like that, the Thermomix was christened.

“The old vacuum packaging machine earned the nickname Bhabhi. A little older and temperamental, but experienced. You treat her right, she gives you magic. You mess with her settings, she’ll stall and sulk. There is also Pushpa, the JTC brand mixer. She’s loud, gets the job done fast.... Now when someone yells, ‘Where’s Pushpa?’ no one’s asking for a person," says Fernandes.

Though when someone asks “where is Sujata?" at Mangaluru’s Buco Artisanal Bakery & Café, there is a chance a member of the staff will respond. Chef and co-founder Shriya Shetty named her kitchen’s mixer-grinder Sujata (after the age-old brand) and the name has stuck for a decade now. “Every time I head for a pop-up, I always ask if there is a Sujata and if the kitchen has one, my respect for them increases 10-fold," Shetty laughs.

View Full Image Anand Virmani at work with Agotha, the copper pot still at Nao Spirits & Beverages, Goa.

Each gadget, humanised with a name, has powerful strengths to its credit. Kannagi, the fire oven at Bengaluru’s Farmlore, is named after the central character in the Tamil epic Silappatikaram who cursed the city of Madurai for the unjust death of her husband and turned the city to ash. It’s a story of justice, fire, and feminine ferocity. “That felt right for this oven, our slow-burning, steady-hearted companion in the kitchen," says chef patron and co-founder Johnson Ebenezer.

Also, at the Farmlore kitchen is Anjaneya, the open-fire pit. Its story began in 2021, during the construction of the restaurant. “We had a few tonnes of mango wood after pruning our trees. That’s when the idea of cooking entirely over fire took root. We named the fire pit after the mythological story of Hanuman (also called Anjaneya), setting Lanka ablaze with his burning tail, in keeping with our story-telling tradition. The pit was custom-built, and to enable control over the heat, its intensity and flow, a pulley system was added to raise or lower the cooking grates depending on what is being cooked," he adds.

The tendency to go with female names perhaps defers to the instinctual belief that efficiency and hard work are feminine traits in the kitchen. From Champa to Karen, each are not just reliable workhorses, but irreplaceable team mates. They provide assured consistency, and are at the heart of good-natured team jokes, making their high-stress environments a bit more fun to navigate.

Ruth DSouza Prabhu is a features journalist based in Bengaluru.