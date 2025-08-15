Meet Sujata the mixer and other chefs' tools

Step into Wine in Progress (W.I.P), a wine bar in Bengaluru, and the light reflecting from the glass double doors of the refrigerator catches your eye. You may naturally rest a hand on the door as you peruse the wine bottles that stand upright, all perfectly aligned for maximum visibility. In doing so, you will be staring into the very being of “Sexy Karen". Arijit Bose, co-founder, drew inspiration for W.I.P’s custom-made retail fridge from some of his favourite wine bars, like Orihara Shoten in Singapore. Sexy Karen has a capacity of 128 bottles, and its vertical design makes it easier to interact with the approximately 25-30 labels it holds. Having the bottles upright is key to faster service, making it simpler for staff to locate and pick up. Sexy Karen is as important as the team members who run the bar and, as they will say, is built to show off what matters.