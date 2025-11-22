Sip, savour, and soak in the many beer traditions of Bohemia

Interestingly, beer has outgrown the glass—and even the plate—in several regions of Czechia. Cellar tours, tavern visits, and tastings are now a necessary part of a visitor’s experience, whether for an ambient heritage stay or for immersive cultural learning. That’s not all. The concept of beer for wellness—the “beer spa"—has become fiercely popular among local regulars and visitors alike in recent years. I decide to indulge in one at Tabor’s Hotel Dvořák, a former brewery adjoining the town’s castle. The offering is to sink oneself in warm oak tubs steeped with brewer’s yeast, hops and malt, a concoction that’s said to soften skin and improve circulation. A beer tap within arm’s reach offers unlimited pours, letting me drink while I soak, and turning my restorative treatment into a social hour with co-travellers. I soon realise that the toast “to health" is taken quite literally here.