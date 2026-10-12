Lounge Loves: ‘Dang’, wild sugarcane and more

Purple Prose Fed up with my collection of ₹40 ballpoint pens in different colours, a friend bought me two fountain pens—a classic black Lamy Safari and a cheerful yellow Pilot Prera. I finally got myself to overcome the residual fear of ink spilt on white uniforms, blotchy papers and blue finger tips to try writing with ink pens again. I haven’t given up the habit of writing notes, despite the plethora of recording devices, but this starter pack of fountain pens has made me want to write more than just to-do lists. While I’m certainly not journalling, the flow of ink, and the lightness of touch required to form letters and words has brought joy to the act of writing by hand. The gift included a bottle of violet ink, too—now let’s hope I don’t turn into Gilderoy Lockhart. —Shalini Umachandran

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Attack Mode Two months ago, on a short trip to Sapporo in Hokkaido, Japan, I attended a training session to learn Kendo, a modern Japanese martial art involving sword fighting. My trainer taught me the attacks targeting the head (men), wrists (kote), torso (do), and throat (tsuki). He told me tsuki is often avoided in serious combat because of the potential for serious injury, but since we were using practice swords, we could try it. During our trial combat, I went for tsuki a few times. When I got it right, he complimented me because the target area is so small, making it harder to get your aim right. He told me he’d never had a student so invested in tsuki. I wasn’t surprised to be drawn to this attack because it reminded me of Arjun from the Mahabharat seeing “machli ki aankh” (fish’s eye), symbolic of sharp focus. —Shephali Bhatt

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Sibling Trouble When life gets heavy, I turn to adult animation comedy, the most recent being Dang, on Netflix, which tells the story of three Chinese American siblings trying to make a life in New York City. Created by Andrew Law, who also voices the character of Andrew Dang, a gay man with severe people-pleasing instincts, the show features Eunice (Poppy Liu), his younger sister who is an unpaid intern at a bogus wellness company making a living as a streamer of foot fetish content, and Ruthie, the successful but snobbish eldest sister, who isn’t as sorted as their severe parents would like to believe. Each of the eight episodes is short enough to binge the series in a couple of sittings. —Somak Ghoshal

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Autumn Glory Tall, wild grass crowned with pearl-white plumes give a glorious welcome to autumn in several parts of the country. Known as wild sugarcane in English, the regional names for it are far more poetic—kaash phool in Bengali and kohuwan bon in Assamese. Growing up in Assam, the blooming of this grass indicated school break for Durga Puja was around the corner. After spending years in Mumbai, this memory had faded until I came across a WhatsApp forward announcing its season has arrived. In the concrete jungle of Mumbai, the only way to tangibly evoke nostalgia was by replaying the Bhupen Hazarika classic dedicated to this grass. The first two lines imply the singer speaking to nature: “Kohuwan bon mur oxanto mon, aalful hatere luwa xapoti (Wild sugarcane, my mind is restless, embrace it with tender hands).” —Jahnabee Borah

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