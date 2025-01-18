Following the trail of Darjeeling Sherpas
SummaryOver the course of 12 years, Nandini Purandare and Deepa Balsavar have documented the struggles and challenges of Sherpas
Back in the day, when Nandini Purandare was in her 20s, her heroes included British mountaineers Peter Boardman and Joe Tasker. She followed their climbs and devoured literature by them, routinely exchanging notes with her now husband, Dinesh, on their many dates.
“Their adventures were my idea of cinematic grandeur and everything that was glamorous when I was young," says Purandare, now 64.
Boardman and Tasker took on daring climbs up mountains in Asia and Europe, before they met an untimely death on Mount Everest in 1982. They were in their early 30s and left an indelible mark on world mountaineering. To honour their memory, the Kendal Mountain Festival—held annually in November in Cumbria, UK—has, since 1984, handed out the Boardman Tasker Award for Mountain Literature. Last year, Purandare and her close friend, Deepa Balsavar, 65, became the first Indians to win it for their co-authored book, The Sherpa Trail.