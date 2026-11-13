Rules of dating after 50

"Lawyer, 63, gym rat.”
That’s how Anil Pradhan introduces himself to 19 other singles at a dating mixer for over-50s on the rooftop of a Delhi resto-bar. It’s a warm September evening, but Pradhan, who arrived from his hometown of Shimla just 2 hours ago, refuses to take off his weathered leather jacket—he calls it his “lucky charm”—paired with blue jeans, black shirt, and brown Derby shoes. His salt-and-pepper hair is slicked back and he has spritzed on an extra-strong oud-vanilla cologne.
That Friday marked Pradhan’s first attempt at dating. After his wife died of cancer in 2020, Pradhan had buried himself in work and exercise. Their union, arranged by parents, had lasted 40 years.
Like the other 19 participants—an equal number of men and women, the oldest 65—he had signed up for the event with the hope of finding a companion.
“There was no (dating) culture where I grew up,” says Pradhan, who has never dated before. “It was either arranged (marriage) or you married the first person you thought you were in love with. And if later they died or you died, life was supposed to be lived alone. That was the unwritten rule in our community.”
A year ago, his son and daughter, one in college and the other an engineer, started encouraging him to look for a partner. It led to several arguments—the children wanted him to “build a new life”, he refused to let go of his “old” one. One night in June, Pradhan felt a sudden, scary pang of loneliness so strong that he clicked on the singles event link his son had WhatsApped him two weeks earlier.
Then came the prep: what to wear, what to say, what not to say, including “gym lover”. “The kids said it’s ‘too clichéd’. So ‘gym rat’,” he says, breaking into a laugh. “I still don’t understand why a rat would go to a gym, but hey, dating is a new world for me, and I am not complaining.”
Dating culture as we know it today barely existed in urban India 20 years ago. If someone bypassed the arranged-marriage route to marry their boyfriend or girlfriend, it set off a wave of whispers that travelled to relatives and neighbours. When Tinder, the first of the major dating apps, arrived in India 13 years ago, many wondered whether a country accustomed to matrimonial websites and matchmakers would take to it.
Today, Indians are among the top users of dating apps. India’s dating app market stood at $547.9 million in 2023 and is projected to reach $1 billion in less than four years, shows data from consulting firm Grand View Research.
Newer platforms keep emerging, offering everything from organized blind dates based on your religious, political and sexual preferences, or even the Ivy League school you attended, to experience-based meet-ups tailored to different age groups.
And it’s no longer a game for the young. Increasingly, people over 50, many of whom grew up at a time when marriage was seen as the only acceptable route to companionship, are turning to apps, websites and other dating services, exploring relationships on their own terms and with greater openness.
Look at dating apps, workplaces, social circles, neighbourhoods or families, and you are likely to hear more than one story of an older adult pursuing a first, second or third romantic relationship.