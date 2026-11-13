Rules of dating after 50

"Lawyer, 63, gym rat.”
"Lawyer, 63, gym rat.”
That’s how Anil Pradhan introduces himself to 19 other singles at a dating mixer for over-50s on the rooftop of a Delhi resto-bar. It’s a warm September evening, but Pradhan, who arrived from his hometown of Shimla just 2 hours ago, refuses to take off his weathered leather jacket—he calls it his “lucky charm”—paired with blue jeans, black shirt, and brown Derby shoes. His salt-and-pepper hair is slicked back and he has spritzed on an extra-strong oud-vanilla cologne.
That’s how Anil Pradhan introduces himself to 19 other singles at a dating mixer for over-50s on the rooftop of a Delhi resto-bar. It’s a warm September evening, but Pradhan, who arrived from his hometown of Shimla just 2 hours ago, refuses to take off his weathered leather jacket—he calls it his “lucky charm”—paired with blue jeans, black shirt, and brown Derby shoes. His salt-and-pepper hair is slicked back and he has spritzed on an extra-strong oud-vanilla cologne.
That Friday marked Pradhan’s first attempt at dating. After his wife died of cancer in 2020, Pradhan had buried himself in work and exercise. Their union, arranged by parents, had lasted 40 years.
Like the other 19 participants—an equal number of men and women, the oldest 65—he had signed up for the event with the hope of finding a companion.
“There was no (dating) culture where I grew up,” says Pradhan, who has never dated before. “It was either arranged (marriage) or you married the first person you thought you were in love with. And if later they died or you died, life was supposed to be lived alone. That was the unwritten rule in our community.”
A year ago, his son and daughter, one in college and the other an engineer, started encouraging him to look for a partner. It led to several arguments—the children wanted him to “build a new life”, he refused to let go of his “old” one. One night in June, Pradhan felt a sudden, scary pang of loneliness so strong that he clicked on the singles event link his son had WhatsApped him two weeks earlier.
Then came the prep: what to wear, what to say, what not to say, including “gym lover”. “The kids said it’s ‘too clichéd’. So ‘gym rat’,” he says, breaking into a laugh. “I still don’t understand why a rat would go to a gym, but hey, dating is a new world for me, and I am not complaining.”
Dating culture as we know it today barely existed in urban India 20 years ago. If someone bypassed the arranged-marriage route to marry their boyfriend or girlfriend, it set off a wave of whispers that travelled to relatives and neighbours. When Tinder, the first of the major dating apps, arrived in India 13 years ago, many wondered whether a country accustomed to matrimonial websites and matchmakers would take to it.
Today, Indians are among the top users of dating apps. India’s dating app market stood at $547.9 million in 2023 and is projected to reach $1 billion in less than four years, shows data from consulting firm Grand View Research.
Newer platforms keep emerging, offering everything from organized blind dates based on your religious, political and sexual preferences, or even the Ivy League school you attended, to experience-based meet-ups tailored to different age groups.
And it’s no longer a game for the young. Increasingly, people over 50, many of whom grew up at a time when marriage was seen as the only acceptable route to companionship, are turning to apps, websites and other dating services, exploring relationships on their own terms and with greater openness.
Look at dating apps, workplaces, social circles, neighbourhoods or families, and you are likely to hear more than one story of an older adult pursuing a first, second or third romantic relationship.
A 2023 survey by dating app QuackQuack, which covered 6,000 people aged 50-68, found that 34% of male respondents from tier-II cities who were widowed, divorced or never married had turned to dating. Among women, 27% said they were looking for companionship rather than love.
The demand prompted QuackQuack’s founder Ravi Mittal to launch Rebounce, a matchmaking platform for divorced, separated and widowed singles, in September 2025. The platform has 7,00,000 users, of whom 47,000 are over 50, with most based in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. A similar appetite is evident in the growing number of in-person meet-ups for older singles organized by boutique networking and matchmaking platforms such as RSVP Escape, Sirf Coffee and Let’s Socialise in major cities.
“Mature singles in general look at dating as a way of finding a meaningful connection instead of casually exploring or fitting into societal expectations,” says Mittal. “People in the 50-plus age group obviously have more clarity about their emotional needs, boundaries, and the type of connection they want.”
He says that around 6 in 10 users over 50 are more cautious about choosing their matches, a tendency shaped by their life experiences. The desire for love and companionship, however, does not diminish with age. The platform’s data suggests that “users over 50 want a compatible partner just as much as someone in their 20s or 30s.”
There are no figures on the number of single people over 50 in India. However, data from the 2025 Periodic Labour Force Survey shows that the proportion of divorced women in urban India rose to 0.8% (1,655 in a sample group of 243,510) from 0.6% seven years earlier. Among urban men, it increased from 0.3% to 0.5% (1,002 in a sample of 248,944) over the same period. While these figures do not say much about later-life dating, they point to changing marital patterns and potentially rethinking marriage as a lifelong commitment.
BACK IN THE GAME
So what does dating look like for older adults? Some are dating for the first time. Many are widowed or divorced. Some are in the process of leaving marriages that have run their course. They have spent years building careers, raising children and seeing them through to adulthood, and are now asking themselves, what next? The answer, more often than not, isn’t to say “I do” again. Most are looking for companionship, and in many cases, their adult children are supportive. When they aren’t, the parents choose to date discreetly, hoping their families will eventually come around.
Matchmakers say the common refrain is that they are not necessarily looking for marriage, but are happy to see where a connection leads. These are people negotiating not just the mechanics of dating but also years of conditioning about marriage and gender roles. With their life experience, they are clear about what they don’t want.
Mansi Poddar, a Kolkata-based relationship expert and psychotherapist, says that while people over 50 are increasingly open to seeking companionship, this remains largely an urban phenomenon. “People are more openly seeking companionship later in life, and these relationships are becoming more visible, but if you look at tier-II and III towns, sociocultural factors like class, caste and religion continue to shape attitudes,” she says. “We are still a conservative society in many ways, and that mindset will change slowly.”
When Poddar began her practice 16 years ago, she rarely encountered clients seeking relationships later in life. “Now, it’s becoming common.”
Several factors are driving this shift: more avenues to meet potential partners, greater financial independence, particularly among women who no longer want to be chained to unhappy relationships for the sake of security or children, and a wider conversation, both online and offline, about individual needs and self-worth. Decades of economic growth and social change have also reshaped attitudes towards love, sex and companionship, particularly among older Indians.
As life expectancy rises, people are also thinking about how they want to spend the additional years. A 2020 study in The Lancet journal says that life expectancy in India increased from 59.6 years in 1990 to 70.8 years in 2019. For many, the prospect of a longer life also raises the question of how to avoid spending it alone.
There’s little precedent, so they are also making up the rules of dating as they go along, with some help. Women friends meet over brunch to compare notes on their dates that week and sometimes swipe through profiles together. Men turn to ChatGPT to ask whether they should text “Hi” at 8am or 9am the morning after a first date, or to interpret an ambiguous message such as “Had a lovely evening. Let’s catch up sometime,” or a suggestive one like “Wish you were here” followed by a wink emoji.
Karima Ben Abdelmalek, president and chief executive of Paris-based dating app happn, says “digital dating” has normalized across all life stages. The app has 180 million members worldwide, including 46 million in India, aged 18-55. The biggest shift, she says, is “a move away from screen-centric browsing towards real-world intentionality. People view dating apps as a quiet enabler to reconnect with real life. They fill out their profiles thoroughly, listing local hobbies, favourite neighbourhood spots and core values because they want to ground connections in everyday life.”
That’s exactly what Hyderabad’s Chintan R., 59, did for his Bumble bio: “I prefer long walks, trekking and homemade coffee.” The professor dated once in his 20s, and spent the rest of his years immersed in mathematics. After a car accident left him bedridden for a month in July, he began longing for someone to share his experiences with. He didn’t want to burden his ageing parents, and while his pet Labrador brought him joy, it didn’t fill the gap.
A friend suggested a dating app, but Chintan was reluctant. “My parents have been together for 30 years; they never dated. And when you are into research, your whole world becomes just that. So I didn’t think about it (finding a partner). And I don’t look the way I did in my 20s. No hair on the head, a paunch. But then, while I was in bed, I asked myself, ‘What next?’”
In October, he downloaded Bumble. When it came to writing his bio, he turned to AI. “I initially thought of writing a long poem, but then I thought it would be too cheesy and I should keep it straightforward. Then I thought, would that be too terse? ChatGPT said no,” he says with a smile over a video call. “I am a man of numbers, not words.”
He’s been on three dates—all at cafés—since. One turned out to be a scam: “On the first date she asked me directly to change the names in the property deed.” Vibes didn’t match with the second woman—he travelled to Mumbai to meet her. He is now planning a second date with his third match, a 60-year-old doctor and single mother who is also a Hyderabad resident. They have been chatting almost non-stop for the past week, with Chintan turning to his AI agent now and then for advice.
“We started with ‘Hello’,” he says. “Now we are on ‘Hey’. It seems the formality is wearing off between us. Honestly, it is terrifying… you put yourself out there after so many years, and what if it doesn’t work out? Loneliness is a far more miserable feeling.”
The word “loneliness” came up repeatedly; everyone said the pandemic had made them more aware of how fleeting life can be, a feeling that, of course, extends well beyond this age group. A reluctance to settle for relationships that demanded more than they were willing to give also came through.
Ravinder Singh, founder of Let’s Socialise, an offline networking platform that organizes meet-ups for people aged 30 and above across the world, has a theory about this. If the 20s, 30s and 40s are about building careers and having children, the 50s are about companionship. “By then, you have climbed the career ladder, experienced life, and now want to improve the ‘aesthetic’ of your living rather than just living, and start thinking about having someone by your hospital bedside for a more ‘human’ reason,” says Singh, who started the platform four years ago, prompted by his own search for a partner in his early 40s. “You can spend all the money you have on 24-hour healthcare, a nurse or an attendant, but the comfort of knowing you have someone, or that you are someone’s plus-one when things go south, is difficult to replicate.”
Over a year ago, Let’s Socialise began organizing meet-ups for people over 50. It has held eight such events so far in Bengaluru, Mumbai and NCR, attracting participants from a range of professions, including naval officers, teachers, journalists and businesspeople. Participants are screened through their social media profiles and asked about their expectations before signing up. Entry is ₹3,000-3,500 per person. Most of the platform’s clients are women, something Singh attributes to its stronger presence on Instagram. “We find that women are much more confident and aware of their emotions, likes and dislikes. There’s a greater sense of, ‘I’m done being judged. I want to live my life.’”
A SLOWER PACE
In her three years of navigating the online dating world, Delhi’s L., who did not want to be named, has been on 20 dates. Encouraged by her two grown-up children, she decided to give dating a try. Her 28-year marriage to her high-school sweetheart ended when he turned 50 and “had a change of heart”. She was heartbroken but didn’t want to end up “as a bitter old woman”.
At 52, L., a leadership coach, created her first dating profile on an international app so her clients wouldn’t find out. Under “Intentions”, she wrote: “I am searching for the right partner.” Over time, she developed a playbook. She would arrange to meet around 5pm (“not too early, not too late”) at a coffee shop inside a mall, where she felt safe. Her “comfortable” date-night uniform: a cute blouse, jeans, sneakers, nude lipstick, eyeliner and a touch of shimmery eyeshadow. And she would keep the talk of her broken marriage to a minimum because she “didn’t want to dwell on the past”. She still remembers her first date: “My son, on his own, came with a friend and sat a few tables away. It was so funny but also quite sweet.”
For the past year, L. has been in a relationship with a man a few years younger than her. They have met each other’s families and agreed to take a call on the future of their relationship after two years. For now, they are content to enjoy each other’s company. “I don’t really need marriage, though I am not opposed to it,” she says. “At this stage, I am freer in my body than ever before and more at ease with its perfect imperfections. I want a man who desires me, but I am also conscious of my body. I want sex, I want partnership, I want freedom.”
The relationship has taught her more about herself than she expected. “I didn’t know I had strong political views. That I could share a pair of headphones with someone and dance on the street without a care in the world. My family is okay with this… I don’t care what others have to say,” she laughs.
Business consultant Harsh S., 53, who is divorced, has three red flags: people who use “u” instead of “you”, display “cold behaviour” or “come with the idea of marriage”. The Gurugram resident has been on dating apps since separating from his wife in 2018 and still believes in the idea of a Sleepless In Seattle romance. His first dates are usually at coffee shops. Besides a person’s appearance, he pays attention to how easily the conversation flows. “Initially, you have to focus and sustain a conversation. They might say, ‘I like going to this particular place’, and then I would say, ‘We could go there’. Those are your hints.” He is still looking for his special someone for the “long haul”.
Most of these 50-plus daters seem less inclined to dwell on heartbreak or a bad date, an approach that comes from greater self-awareness. Naina Hiranandani, co-founder and chief operating officer of Sirf Coffee, a bespoke offline dating and matchmaking service that started 15 years ago, says older adults are increasingly conscious that “life is short, everyone is stressed, and you don’t want to waste another person’s time. So there is a sense of clarity which you don’t find in younger generations.”
Over the past five years, the number of Sirf Coffee clients aged 50 and above has increased by 22%, with most based in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Dubai, Melbourne and Bengaluru. The service currently has 180 members in this age group. In the past week alone, Hiranandani says, she has had six conversations with older adults considering the service. “Most say, ‘Let’s see where it goes; there’s no pressure. I just want to be happy’.”
The growing interest also brings into focus some differences in how men and women approach dating later in life. Matchmakers say men tend to be hesitant about expressing their feelings, while women are often more forthcoming. As Singh explains, “Men are generally conditioned in a way that they don’t have a vocabulary to express themselves well. They fear being judged even more. And let’s not forget, women still talk about their feelings to their kids. Men don’t.”
STARTING OVER
Matchmaking services are also increasingly offering support beyond introducing people to potential partners, helping clients navigate the uncertainties of starting a relationship later in life. For many, the questions go well beyond finding someone they like. As Poddar has found, clients consider what changes they have to make for a new relationship. “I want somebody close, but how much of the life I have built do I want to reorganize? How much of my time do I want to commit?” are questions she has heard repeatedly.
Conversations about homes, children, finances, caregiving and family responsibilities become important, especially early in a relationship. There are also anxieties about whether they can trust their judgement, if they will be hurt again, and whether they are still attractive.
“People can feel affection for someone new while grieving a previous relationship or a partner who has died,” says Poddar. “Many are apprehensive about repeating painful patterns or entering relationships that resemble previous abusive ones.” None of these questions and apprehensions have easy answers. For people returning to dating after decades, taking that first step can be daunting.
Payal Kothari of RSVP Escape, a singles community created through in-person events, recently organized a meet-up in Mumbai for 20 people aged 50-68. Each participant was given an item belonging to someone else in the room—a keychain, a seashell, a perfume bottle—and asked to guess who it belonged to, an ice-breaker of sorts. “A lot of people have had only one partner and don’t know how to approach a stranger when there is a romantic interest involved,” says Kothari, who started RSVP Escape two years ago. “These are successful people in high positions and super confident in their professional lives but find it difficult to navigate their personal lives. So, every event is designed around getting them to connect beyond the surface, without the pressure of dating.” Annual membership for the platform is ₹48,000, which includes invitations to events throughout the year. She says they have catered to 3,500 singles, 300 of whom were over 50.
Seema K., a Chennai-based writer who recently turned 50, has spent 14 years on dating apps, and going on dates and attending mixer events. She has had her share of nightmares: fake profiles, being ghosted after months of dating, and people who approached her for sexual favours. Yet Seema hasn’t given up. She has stopped using dating apps for now, choosing to take a “break” from the dating world, but hasn’t deleted her profiles. They remain her “bizarre safety blanket”, she says, holding on to the belief that there “must be a future” for her.
Chandigarh businessman Rajesh M., 65, ended his marriage 10 years ago after coming to terms with his sexual orientation. The pool of profiles on dating apps is limited, and events dedicated to the queer community are few and far between. A blessing of getting older, he says, is that “you are your own best friend”. Still, adds Rajesh, “It would be nice to share my world view with someone, to be part of their life and learn how they see the world.”
For Pradhan, sharing a world view may be a longer-term prospect. For now, he is happy to have someone to talk to. The “gym rat” term became a talking point with a Lucknow-based 58-year-old woman at the mixer, and these days, the two are exchanging good morning messages and updates on WhatsApp. Will it go anywhere? “I don’t know,” Pradhan says. “But I am happy to have someone know when I am cold or warm, in pain or in despair. That’s more than enough for now.”