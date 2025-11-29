Recreating Dharmendra’s timeless style

Dharmendra, who died at the age of 89 on 24 November, wasn’t just one of the pillars of Hindi cinema. He was also a style icon.

His penchant for khaki suits, fedora hats, denim and cargo shackets and cowboy-style bolo ties is as much part of his legacy as his indelible roles in Bandini (1963), Sholay (1975) and Aag Hi Aag (1988). It’s a reminder, especially in a world where stylists and designers dictate an actor’s look on and off stage, that a personal sense of style is the most powerful aspect of being fashionable.

A neutral colour palette and sharply tailored clothes—as seen in Bandini, where he plays a tie-wearing doctor or in Guddi (1971) as a flamboyant movie star—gave him a masculine yet soft and elegant look. “Dharamji was never interested in trends," recalls Madhav Agasti, 76, a popular Mumbai-based tailor who designed costumes for actors. Agasti also made clothes for Dharmendra off-screen. “He loved wearing black shirts; his favourite material was double-horse Boski silk. He always preferred simple clothes in simple colours like dark green, white, blue, black. No too many embellishments or prints… maybe a scarf here and there but that’s all. It was all very raw, authentic, rustic—all what he was as a person."

Here are some looks from films that reflect Dharmendra’s approach to fashion—that personal style is never defined by the moment—and suggestions for you to recreate it.

