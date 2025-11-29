Recreating Dharmendra’s timeless style

A neutral colour palette and sharply tailored clothes—as seen in Bandini, where he plays a tie-wearing doctor or in Guddi (1971) as a flamboyant movie star—gave him a masculine yet soft and elegant look. “Dharamji was never interested in trends," recalls Madhav Agasti, 76, a popular Mumbai-based tailor who designed costumes for actors. Agasti also made clothes for Dharmendra off-screen. “He loved wearing black shirts; his favourite material was double-horse Boski silk. He always preferred simple clothes in simple colours like dark green, white, blue, black. No too many embellishments or prints… maybe a scarf here and there but that’s all. It was all very raw, authentic, rustic—all what he was as a person."