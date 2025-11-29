Recreating Dharmendra’s timeless style

Dharmendra, who died at the age of 89 on 24 November, wasn’t just one of the pillars of Hindi cinema. He was also a style icon.
His penchant for khaki suits, fedora hats, denim and cargo shackets and cowboy-style bolo ties is as much part of his legacy as his indelible roles in Bandini (1963), Sholay (1975) and Aag Hi Aag (1988). It’s a reminder, especially in a world where stylists and designers dictate an actor’s look on and off stage, that a personal sense of style is the most powerful aspect of being fashionable.
A neutral colour palette and sharply tailored clothes—as seen in Bandini, where he plays a tie-wearing doctor or in Guddi (1971) as a flamboyant movie star—gave him a masculine yet soft and elegant look. “Dharamji was never interested in trends," recalls Madhav Agasti, 76, a popular Mumbai-based tailor who designed costumes for actors. Agasti also made clothes for Dharmendra off-screen. “He loved wearing black shirts; his favourite material was double-horse Boski silk. He always preferred simple clothes in simple colours like dark green, white, blue, black. No too many embellishments or prints… maybe a scarf here and there but that’s all. It was all very raw, authentic, rustic—all what he was as a person."
Here are some looks from films that reflect Dharmendra’s approach to fashion—that personal style is never defined by the moment—and suggestions for you to recreate it.
AADMI AUR INSAAN (1969)
Skip the usual monotone sweater-shirt combination, and play with a printed scarf, like this Satya Paul one.
PYAAR HI PYAAR (1969)
This blue brocade Tasva tuxedo jacket will make for a good cocktail party look. Pair it with a collared shirt, and complete the look with a bow tie.
GUDDI (1971)
White-on-white can be a risky combination but it’s a bright palate cleanser for any season. Still too much? Try combining different shades of white, like in this Sentaler ensemble.
SHOLAY (1975)
Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra turned denim, considered a fabric of choice of the elite back in the ’70s, into a garment for everyone. Add your touch by mixing different patterns for a denim-on-denim look, like these Zara bell-bottom jeans with zippers.
OFF-SCREEN ACCESSORY
Dharmendra wore bolo ties during several media appearances, elevating even the simplest white-shirt-and-jeans combos. Make an accessory, like this Maison Margiela brooch, part of your signature look.