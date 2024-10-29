Going solo with Diljit Dosanjh

Due to a series of events that weren’t supposed to lead me to Diljit Dosanjh’s iconic Dil-Luminati show in Delhi, I went to the concert alone. The evening of the show, my cousins told me they had a spare ticket—but it wasn’t in the same enclosure as them. I’d effectively be going to the concert alone. I hesitateda bit—a high-energy concert like Diljit’s needs group vibes—and gave in. What was the worst that could happen? I’d get bored and leave. And so, I swapped my heels for a pair of borrowed sneakers, hopped into the car and then bid them adieu at gate number 14 of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

I found myself a spot and began the solo wait for the concert to begin when suddenly, a friendly girl called Kritika said ‘hi’ and asked if I was by myself. I nodded. She promised that she and her group of friends would stick with me the entire evening. I thought it was some fleeting, drunk banter, but they seemed fun, so I tagged along.

Now, I’m somewhat of an ambivert—I’m not too introverted to wade through life without chatting with people nor am I extroverted enough to strike up a conversation with a stranger. If Kritika hadn’t spoken to me, I would never have invited myself to their group. I’d been hoping to spot familiar faces and bump into friends, but instead, found myself cheerfully dancing with a group of total strangers (my knees still ache!). Our group kept growing, with more Diljit enthusiasts joining in and performing some incredible bhangra moves.

Star concerts have such an energy—it’s a massive dance party and everyone is invited. There were people cosplaying Diljit in his signature black kurta and turban; many wore Diljit T-shirts. With Diljit, the energy is even more infectious as he brings Punjabi fervour to the stage. He opened with his catchphrase “Punjabi aa gaye apna desh oye" and went on to perform new songs such as Naina, crowd favourites like Lover and G.O.A.T and his older hits like Laembadgini, and Delhiites were in no mood to end the evening. It was my first time at a concert of this scale by an Indian performer and it was electrifying.