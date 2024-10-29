Going solo with Diljit Dosanjh

That's when the young man approached me, inviting me to join him and his friend Maureen. It turned out they were strangers too, each exploring the city's nightlife solo. They had met at the bar and got talking. Over the next hour, we shared stories about our lives, past solo travels, upcoming trips, and tips on things to do around Baku. It was perfect, and I realized that sometimes strangers are truly the best company and your saviours, even if only for a brief moment. My awkwardness of standing in a corner and drinking a beer alone paid off, as did my impulse to set aside my reluctance and socialize with complete strangers.