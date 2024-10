Handcarved marbled chuhas (rats) animate a drinking bowl in this decorative object by Ikkis. For details, Ikkis.in.

View Full Image Nimbu Michi by Collektklove

Collektklove’s Nimbu Michi is crafted in coloured blown glass. Available online and in stores, ₹5,500.

View Full Image Balenciaga's Twisted dress

Four different T-shirt panels have been sewn together to create this Balenciaga dress. Available online; £ 3,290 ( ₹3.5 lakh).

View Full Image The Forest of Chintz’s Pleated Plume Summer collar

The Forest of Chintz’s Pleated Plume Summer collar necklace is perfect for those who love to play with accessories. Available online, ₹16,000.

View Full Image Outhouse’s Palm le Grande Earrings

Outhouse’s Palm le Grande Earrings give a modern twist to the beloved chandbali. Available online, ₹25,000.

View Full Image Chanel’s Square sunglasses

Chanel’s Square sunglasses with a folding visor provides double the protection. Available online and in stores, ₹72,100.

View Full Image Comme Des Garçons appliqué ankle boots

These Comme Des Garçons appliqué ankle boots, made using calf leather, is for those who like to keep things shiny and blingy. Available on Farfetch.com, $8,077.

View Full Image Bloni’s liquid leather chaps

Bloni’s liquid leather chaps, made using faux leather, are perfect for those who like to experiment without compromising on comfort. Available online; ₹37,000.

View Full Image Red Comb Rooster sculpture by Lotus Arts de Vivre

This sterling silver-decorated Red Comb Rooster sculpture by Lotus Arts de Vivre will be the highlight of any room. Available online; $25,810 (around ₹22 lakh).

View Full Image Diesel’s Play shoulder bag

Diesel’s Play shoulder bag, shaped like a video game controller, is very brat-summer-core. Available online and in stores, $470.

View Full Image A Benarasi sari dress by designer Amit Aggarwal

Keep your gift traditional yet innovative with this sari meets a structured dress by Amit Aggarwal. For details, Amitaggarwal.com.

View Full Image Cartier Crash Skeleton watch

To don this Cartier Crash Skeleton watch with an alligator skin strap is to wear avant-garde art on the wrist. Available in stores and online; around ₹16 lakh.