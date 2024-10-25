Hello User
Diwali 2024: Pretty and quirky gift ideas

Diwali 2024: Pretty and quirky gift ideas

Team Lounge

Wondering what to gift yourself and your loved ones this Diwali? Pick something unique as a memorable present

Chuha by Ikkis
Gift this article

Handcarved marbled chuhas (rats) animate a drinking bowl in this decorative object by Ikkis. For details, Ikkis.in.

Nimbu Michi by Collektklove

Collektklove’s Nimbu Michi is crafted in coloured blown glass. Available online and in stores, 5,500.

Balenciaga's Twisted dress

Four different T-shirt panels have been sewn together to create this Balenciaga dress. Available online; £ 3,290 ( 3.5 lakh).

Also read: Source: Your style guide to channel the Halloween spirit
The Forest of Chintz’s Pleated Plume Summer collar

The Forest of Chintz’s Pleated Plume Summer collar necklace is perfect for those who love to play with accessories. Available online, 16,000.

Outhouse’s Palm le Grande Earrings

Outhouse’s Palm le Grande Earrings give a modern twist to the beloved chandbali. Available online, 25,000.

Chanel’s Square sunglasses

Chanel’s Square sunglasses with a folding visor provides double the protection. Available online and in stores, 72,100.

Comme Des Garçons appliqué ankle boots

These Comme Des Garçons appliqué ankle boots, made using calf leather, is for those who like to keep things shiny and blingy. Available on Farfetch.com, $8,077.

Bloni’s liquid leather chaps

Bloni’s liquid leather chaps, made using faux leather, are perfect for those who like to experiment without compromising on comfort. Available online; 37,000.

Red Comb Rooster sculpture by Lotus Arts de Vivre

This sterling silver-decorated Red Comb Rooster sculpture by Lotus Arts de Vivre will be the highlight of any room. Available online; $25,810 (around 22 lakh).

Diesel’s Play shoulder bag

Diesel’s Play shoulder bag, shaped like a video game controller, is very brat-summer-core. Available online and in stores, $470.

A Benarasi sari dress by designer Amit Aggarwal

Keep your gift traditional yet innovative with this sari meets a structured dress by Amit Aggarwal. For details, Amitaggarwal.com.

Cartier Crash Skeleton watch

To don this Cartier Crash Skeleton watch with an alligator skin strap is to wear avant-garde art on the wrist. Available in stores and online; around 16 lakh.

Also read: Source: Your style guide for the Diwali party season

