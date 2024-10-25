Diwali 2024: Pretty and quirky gift ideas

Handcarved marbled chuhas (rats) animate a drinking bowl in this decorative object by Ikkis. For details, Ikkis.in.
Handcarved marbled chuhas (rats) animate a drinking bowl in this decorative object by Ikkis. For details, Ikkis.in.
Collektklove’s Nimbu Michi is crafted in coloured blown glass. Available online and in stores, ₹5,500.
Four different T-shirt panels have been sewn together to create this Balenciaga dress. Available online; £ 3,290 ( ₹3.5 lakh).
The Forest of Chintz’s Pleated Plume Summer collar necklace is perfect for those who love to play with accessories. Available online, ₹16,000.
Outhouse’s Palm le Grande Earrings give a modern twist to the beloved chandbali. Available online, ₹25,000.
Chanel’s Square sunglasses with a folding visor provides double the protection. Available online and in stores, ₹72,100.
These Comme Des Garçons appliqué ankle boots, made using calf leather, is for those who like to keep things shiny and blingy. Available on Farfetch.com, $8,077.
Bloni’s liquid leather chaps, made using faux leather, are perfect for those who like to experiment without compromising on comfort. Available online; ₹37,000.
This sterling silver-decorated Red Comb Rooster sculpture by Lotus Arts de Vivre will be the highlight of any room. Available online; $25,810 (around ₹22 lakh).
Diesel’s Play shoulder bag, shaped like a video game controller, is very brat-summer-core. Available online and in stores, $470.
Keep your gift traditional yet innovative with this sari meets a structured dress by Amit Aggarwal. For details, Amitaggarwal.com.
To don this Cartier Crash Skeleton watch with an alligator skin strap is to wear avant-garde art on the wrist. Available in stores and online; around ₹16 lakh.