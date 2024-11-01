Style guide: This festive season, go bright and shiny

Skip pastel colours and add more striking shades to your wardrobe for festivals, parties and more

Team Lounge
Published1 Nov 2024, 02:34 PM IST
Antar-Agni Brics Bold Shirt
Antar-Agni Brics Bold Shirt

This tissue fabric Brics Bold Shirt by Antar-Agni is a good option if you are looking for a traditional-meets-contemporary vibe. Available online, 29,800.

 

Raw Mango Viola and Panola

The Raw Mango Viola kurta and Panola pants in red silk twill feature all over print of pansies in its many acidic hues and sizes. Available online, 33,800.

Also read: Diwali 2024: How to get celebrity make-up looks in 5 steps

 

Nicobar Blossom Sari

This cotton-silk sari, finished with playful tassels, can be played up or down for your everyday or celebrations alike. Available online and in stores, 12,500.

 

dash and dot's Gota Embroidered Cape Top

This tonal green striped shirt with gota patti embroidery is an option for an AM-PM festive wear.

Also read: Decor pieces to light up your house

Tasva Medium Blue Jacquard Kurta

This Medium Blue Jacquard Kurta by Tasva will make for a good choice in case your moodboard is something simple and chic. Available in stores and online, 1,999.

The Loom's Printed Kurta with Pants

This neon green-printed kurta and pants set is inspired by rabari embroidery. Available online and in stores, 9,990.

