Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Lounge / Style guide: This festive season, go bright and shiny

Style guide: This festive season, go bright and shiny

Team Lounge

Skip pastel colours and add more striking shades to your wardrobe for festivals, parties and more

Antar-Agni Brics Bold Shirt

This tissue fabric Brics Bold Shirt by Antar-Agni is a good option if you are looking for a traditional-meets-contemporary vibe. Available online, 29,800.
Raw Mango Viola and Panola

The Raw Mango Viola kurta and Panola pants in red silk twill feature all over print of pansies in its many acidic hues and sizes. Available online, 33,800.

Also read: Diwali 2024: How to get celebrity make-up looks in 5 steps
Nicobar Blossom Sari

This cotton-silk sari, finished with playful tassels, can be played up or down for your everyday or celebrations alike. Available online and in stores, 12,500.
dash and dot's Gota Embroidered Cape Top

This tonal green striped shirt with gota patti embroidery is an option for an AM-PM festive wear.

Also read: Decor pieces to light up your house
Tasva Medium Blue Jacquard Kurta

This Medium Blue Jacquard Kurta by Tasva will make for a good choice in case your moodboard is something simple and chic. Available in stores and online, 1,999.
The Loom's Printed Kurta with Pants

This neon green-printed kurta and pants set is inspired by rabari embroidery. Available online and in stores, 9,990.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.