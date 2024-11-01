Style guide: This festive season, go bright and shiny

This tissue fabric Brics Bold Shirt by Antar-Agni is a good option if you are looking for a traditional-meets-contemporary vibe. Available online, ₹29,800.
The Raw Mango Viola kurta and Panola pants in red silk twill feature all over print of pansies in its many acidic hues and sizes. Available online, ₹33,800.
This cotton-silk sari, finished with playful tassels, can be played up or down for your everyday or celebrations alike. Available online and in stores, ₹12,500.
This tonal green striped shirt with gota patti embroidery is an option for an AM-PM festive wear.
This Medium Blue Jacquard Kurta by Tasva will make for a good choice in case your moodboard is something simple and chic. Available in stores and online, ₹1,999.
This neon green-printed kurta and pants set is inspired by rabari embroidery. Available online and in stores, ₹9,990.