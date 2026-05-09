How Korean writer Don Mee Choi's work challenges borders and historical narratives

Choi is a prolific literary translator, most prominently of the contemporary feminist poet Kim Hyesoon who has written in her collection Autobiography of Death, “It may be that women’s or death’s song is sung only in vowels, without the consonants.” In one of her own poems, Choi draws on Hyesoon’s idea and separates out the Korean vowels and consonants that make up the phrase: “Your excellency, is it martial law?” Translation in Choi’s work then operates as a radical mode of writing, of speaking against power and the antagonisms it has propagated. “I wanted to decode and dismantle what this ideology of division has done to Koreans and to me as well,” she says, explaining her philosophy of translation. “You can use translation…to defy ideological borders, as well as physical borders.”