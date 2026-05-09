How Korean writer Don Mee Choi's work challenges borders and historical narratives

The 63-year-old—who has won a pantheon of literary honours, including a Whiting Award, a National Book Award, a Guggenheim Fellowship and a MacArthur “genius grant”—was in Mumbai in April for the Almost Island Dialogues, an annual series of literary conversations among prominent writers from around the world. She spoke with Lounge about her work, the popularity of Korean literature, and how her own preoccupations might find consonances in a place like India.