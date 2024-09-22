There will be something missing in Durga Puja this year

This year it’s different. Durga Puja will happen. There will be mammoth crowds. Though a few clubs have decided not to accept the government grants, there will be still be great installation Durga Pujas. But it feels different. The stores are eerily empty despite the Puja sale posters. The mood is off. The government often boasts that despite huge crowds, one hears very little about major crime during Durga Puja. No one will make that claim this year without remembering the R.G. Kar incident. Even the Durga Puja carnival at the end, if it happens, will feel out of place this year. It seems this will not be the usual eat-pray-love Durga Puja festival.