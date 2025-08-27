How to navigate life after your children fly the nest

Every year, starting June, I get referrals of parents whose children are headed abroad for further studies. For parents, this phase of life evokes all manner of emotion. Some are anxious and worried about how their children will adapt, others are concerned about being “empty nesters" and what life will look like for them. Then there are others who actively start couples work because they worry that the marriage may fall apart once the child moves away. There are women who placed child-rearing and spending time at home on their children’s needs at the centre of their life. Now, they are unsure how they will cope.

While these experiences are part of a transition that is normal, it can be a huge cause of stress given the number of big changes it involves and the feelings it evokes. When parents navigate the first few months of their child settling abroad, I often have to remind them how their own anxiety can rub off on their children.

Stress contagion, or the worries and fears of one person affecting those in their proximity, is more common than one may imagine. These feelings can unconsciously spread by way of how someone talks, their thoughts and even through their non-verbal cues.

A 23-year-old client tells me: “I can feel my father’s stress when he enters the room. He’s constantly worried that I won’t be able to adapt to my university life. He keeps thinking about worst-case scenarios and discussing them... in case something were to happen, what would I or what could be done. Now I don’t know if it’s his anxiety or mine."

While some degree of fear and apprehension is understandable, my sense is that parents who trust their child and accept that it’s not going to be all smooth sailing are the ones who cope better, and, in turn, pass that belief on to the child.

It is important to remember that calm is contagious too. Having important, big conversations with children is crucial. Talking to children from a place of wonder and excitement about their new phase and at the same time being realistic about challenges helps. It allows young adults an opportunity to voice their fears and anxieties and manage them better.

While most couples and parents go through this life stage of their children moving out for education or a job, the change does derail the equilibrium within the family system.

It feels bittersweet for most parents. On the one hand, they are proud about their child’s new stage of life and on the other, there’s a feeling of loss. All questions around a parent’s identity and personhood suddenly feel more alive than ever.

My understanding is that mid-life is filled with many challenges and the one about children leaving home can be experienced as anticipatory grief.

If you find yourself experiencing overwhelm or sadness or you feel lost as you and your children transition to a new life stage, remember that it’s normal. How we address and recognise this is what will decide how we choose to navigate this time of our life.

Learning to acknowledge what you are experiencing and making room for all kinds of feelings is crucial. Choosing to mindfully invest in social support, including meeting with other parents who have made this transition, can help. Remind yourself that you are not alone.

I see many marriages begin to experience cracks around this time—so asking yourself if you want to invest in your marriage with a renewed energy is crucial. Most importantly, learning ways to self soothe, modulate your big feelings and intentionally work towards repurposing is necessary.

Sonali Gupta is a Mumbai-based psychotherapist. She is the author of the book You Will be Alright: A Guide to Navigating Grief and has a YouTube channel, Mental Health with Sonali.