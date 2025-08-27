How to navigate life after your children fly the nest

Every year, starting June, I get referrals of parents whose children are headed abroad for further studies. For parents, this phase of life evokes all manner of emotion. Some are anxious and worried about how their children will adapt, others are concerned about being “empty nesters" and what life will look like for them. Then there are others who actively start couples work because they worry that the marriage may fall apart once the child moves away. There are women who placed child-rearing and spending time at home on their children’s needs at the centre of their life. Now, they are unsure how they will cope.