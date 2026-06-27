How climate change is driving the search for new coffee beans

In Coorg’s Mooleh Manay estate there’s a tree species that has been around for as long as anyone can remember. They call it Excelsa. For decades, it served as a boundary tree, shielding coffee plants from fertiliser drift from neighbouring estates. It produced a small volume of beans, which the family processed for their own use. It remained a border plant, and not much else. The same was true of several estates across the region.
Coffee, for the most part, has meant just two species: Arabica and Robusta. And yet, there are over 133 species in the world. Coffea arabica accounts for about 55-60% of global production, followed by Coffea canephora (Robusta) at roughly 40-45%. Less than 1% comes from Liberica, Excelsa and other minor species combined.
As weather patterns grow increasingly unpredictable, coffee cultivation has become more uncertain. A February report by Climate Central states that temperatures beyond 30 degrees Celsius are harmful for growing Arabica and suboptimal for Robusta, while annual rainfall of 59-79 inches is optimal. The report focused on the top 5 coffee producers—Brazil, Vietnam, Colombia, Ethiopia and Indonesia—that experienced on average 57 extra days of coffee-harming heat while the 25 coffee-producing countries together showed an annual average of 47 extra hot days.
Arabica requires cooler climates and Robusta depends on reliable rainfall. With both under stress, the question now is what happens if these plants are pushed beyond their limits. “We always look at climate from a negative perspective,” says Marc Tormo, co-founder, Coffee Ideas, promoting Indian speciality coffee. “But there are plants that actually do better in hotter conditions.”
It is against this backdrop that Excelsa and Liberica are drawing attention. Until recently, Excelsa was grouped with Coffea liberica. In 2025, it was reclassified as a separate species and the former Coffea liberica var. dewevre is now Coffea dewevrei. The Coorg-Sakleshpur belt in Karnataka has long been home to these species. “Excelsa was never traded like Arabica or Robusta because there was no exchange to price it,” says Komal Sable, who manages Mooleh Manay and runs the South India Coffee Company (SICC) with her husband, Akshay Dashrath.
“Many Indian farms had Excelsa at the borders. While Excelsa has been harvested on our estate since the 1940s, it remained largely overlooked for decades.”
In 2017, Sable and Dashrath began taking a closer interest in the species. “No matter what the weather was like, these trees were doing okay,” she recalls. “No one paid much attention to them, they weren’t pruned and no fertiliser was applied. Despite this neglect, they continued to grow and produce a consistent, medium yield.”