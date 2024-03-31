Lounge
Exploring the lush green world of urban India's home gardeners
Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran 8 min read 31 Mar 2024, 01:38 PM IST
SummaryGardening in the post-pandemic world is inclusive and cool, with everyone from doctors to college-goers adding some green to their homes
Every evening after she returns from work, Jiyaajit Singh, 23, sits down to indulge in her favourite ritual: talking to her plants about her day. “Holding them and talking to them lifts my mood instantly," says the Mumbai-based nutritionist and painless period coach. Singh admits to feeling surprised by this strong connection she feels towards her plants, considering she started gardening, along with her father, Taranjit Singh, 50, only in 2020.
