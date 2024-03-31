Exploring the lush green world of urban India's home gardeners

Hari Krishna, 39, an Agile coach and manager from Bengaluru, could have given up when almost all the 12 flowering plants he’d bought in 2016 to start a small garden in his apartment, died. “I am surprised that I didn’t," he says, standing in his spacious home garden that’s lush with tulsi (holy basil), lotuses, water lilies, roses, hibiscuses and lemongrass. Adding pet dogs—a beagle and an indie—to the mix made things even more adventurous. “It meant that I had to learn about plants that could be toxic to dogs," he says, recalling the time his beagle took a big bite off a cactus.