Face masks that will fight monsoon-related skin problems

For oily skin

The Dr.Jart+ Cryo Rubber Collection is a two-step mask uses a rubber sheet made of algae and clay to help cool the skin and lock in active ingredients. The Brightening Vitamin C variant contains vitamin C, niacinamide and sea buckthorn, which can help reduce dullness and even the skin tone. It works as a 30-40 minute treatment for stressed and oily skin. Available at leading beauty etailers.