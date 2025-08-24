Face masks that will fight monsoon-related skin problems

Monsoon comes with its set of skin woes—clogged pores, oiliness, irritation and even acne. If you need to give your skin some extra TLC, opt for a face that can brighten, balance and purify the skin.
Here are some masks you could try this season but do consult your dermatologist first.
For oily skin
The Dr.Jart+ Cryo Rubber Collection is a two-step mask uses a rubber sheet made of algae and clay to help cool the skin and lock in active ingredients. The Brightening Vitamin C variant contains vitamin C, niacinamide and sea buckthorn, which can help reduce dullness and even the skin tone. It works as a 30-40 minute treatment for stressed and oily skin. Available at leading beauty etailers.
Made with 30% red bean extract, the Beauty of Joseon Red Bean Refreshing Pore Mask is a soft mud mask that exfoliates dead skin cells and refreshes enlarged pores. Kaolin clay absorbs excess sebum without leaving the skin overly dry. Its cooling effect makes it suitable for oily or irritated skin in humid weather. Available at leading beauty etailers.
The Shankara Balance Oxygenating Mask combines red clay and manjistha, a traditional herb known for its detoxifying properties. The clay purifies and absorbs excess oil, while manjistha helps with acne-prone skin. Menthol adds a cooling effect, making it suited for oily, congested skin in the monsoon. Available at leading beauty etailers.
For cleansing the pores
Formulated with Moroccan rhassoul clay, BeautybyBIE Rhassoul Clay Mask helps balance oil and cleanse pores. It is enriched with red wine extract and vitamin E, which provide gentle exfoliation and hydration. The combination works to clear build up while preventing breakouts. Available at leading beauty etailers.
The Aminu Marine Clay Mask uses Manicouagan clay, rich in minerals, to clear pores and balance oil. It also contains sea water and Tasman pepper berry, which help calm redness and sensitivity. Added glycerin prevents dryness, making it gentle for easily irritated skin. Available online.
For absorbing excess sebum
The Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask helps absorb excess sebum and reduce the appearance of pores. It gently exfoliates while drawing out impurities. The texture is designed to leave skin clarified without over-drying. Available at leading beauty etailers.
For instant glow
Justhuman Curcumin Picture Perfect Face Mask uses turmeric-derived curcumin which helps calm irritation, reduce pigmentation and even skin tone. It also contains cinnamon, which boosts circulation and exfoliates, and rosehip oil, rich in fatty acids and vitamins C and E. Available online.