AnneFrank Parallel Stories review: How not to turn history into hashtags

From school-goers to adults, the readers of Anne Frank’s diary range across a cross-section of society. The account of her days is filled with teenage joys and frustrations, later with fear and foreboding, as she hid with her family in a secret annex of their house to evade the Nazis. In spite of her cloistered life, Anne Frank was able to summon a rare spirit of resilience and shore up her ripening intellectual resources to fight off the deepening gloom of her days. In the two years she confided in her diary—she thought of the journal as a friend and called it Kitty—Anne Frank left behind a vivid portrait of who she was and intimations of the woman she would have been.