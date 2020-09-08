'Bebaak' review: Shazia Iqbal's film takes aim at religious orthodoxy

Bebaak isn’t an ostentatious film but Iqbal knows how to shoot Mumbai; Fatin walking on a railway platform as a train hurtles just behind her in the opposite direction is a beautifully melancholic shot. Though the focus is ostensibly on orthodoxy within Islam, Sheikh’s mention of Islamophobia while parroting his nonsense is pertinent: religious extremism used as an excuse for conservatism, begetting othering and further extremism. Another comment by Sheikh is even more telling, when he says that all religions require women to dress modestly. “Modernity doesn’t mean we let our women run loose," he says. Later, Fatin’s mother argues with her husband that the real issue is men trying to control women's movements and bodies. In the final analysis, Bebaak reveals itself as an explicitly feminist text, albeit one that’s tied, as most everything tends to be in India, to religion.