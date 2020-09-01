'C U Soon' review: A Malayalam thriller that swipes right

The girl is at the boy’s house. He is at work, thrilled to be going home to her, to be living with her. They have been through a lot, having surmounted unlikely—even peculiar—odds, and he knows she needs time to heal. He wants to hold her, protect her, reassure her. “We will go out for dinner," he types on his WhatsApp window, but stops short of sending it. He deletes the message and, instead, types “How’s the chicken curry?" She had been cooking. He had forgotten. I, a viewer spying on these giddy lovers, had forgotten. The boy saves the mood in the nick of time.