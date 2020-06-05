'Choked' Review: A smart and sly Anurag Kashyap ride

These fine performances are accompanied by an underbaked background score—Karsh Kale, trying too hard to go all percussive, à la Birdman—that feels too loose for a film this precisely coiled. Watch out for a fantastic, claustrophobic nightmare sequence. The climax provides a smart swerve, one that underlines how we all commit the same sins, and how in a city where it’s hard to tell our own arguments from ones neighbours are having, even secrets aren’t entirely our own. Choked keeps us guessing, but also throws in a clumsy “villain" character, entirely unnecessary in a story where the bad guys are all too obvious. We don’t have to wake any child to ask what was promised and what ended up happening.