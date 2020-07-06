'Dil Bechara' and the long tradition of the posthumous release

There have been several Indian actors whose demise was followed by their films releasing. Madhubala’s Jwala, her only colour film, released in 1971, two years after her death. Meena Kumari lived just long enough to see the premiere of her most iconic film, Pakeezah; her death a few weeks later made it a huge hit. But perhaps the largest body of work to come out after an actor’s death was in the case of Smita Patil: a dozen films after her death in 1986, including one of her most celebrated performances, in Mirch Masala.