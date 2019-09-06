‘Domestic Goddess’ Nigella Lawson will host dinners in India

World-renowned home cook, television host, food writer, journalist and critic Nigella Lawson is coming to India to curate two special dinners, in Delhi and Mumbai. Lawson is no stranger to India, and her cookbooks and television shows have garnered many fans over the years . An icon of body positivity and among the most popular television personalities, Lawson has encouraged many a home cook to convert everyday dinners into small celebrations.

Since the 1990s, she has striven to change the idea of cooking at home, from something that is burdensome to one that is fun and happy, charmingly doling out recipes that are easy to put together. Some of her famed recipes include the decadent chocolate Guinness cake and the perfect roast chicken.

This is the first time she will be curating meals in India; the dinners are part of the 2019 edition of The World Series presented by American Express, in association with Evolve Luxury Marketing and Special Events. The World Series is a platform showcasing talent across lifestyle, business and the performing arts. In its 2018 culinary showcase, it brought chef Daniel Humm of the Michelin three-star restaurant Eleven Madison Park to India.

Lawson’s menu will focus on fresh ingredients and unusual flavour pairings. Expect dishes like chicken with bitter orange and fennel and grilled halloumi with a warm spiced cauliflower salad. Dessert comes with a twist as Lawson rustles up a rose and pepper pavlova.

The dinners will take place on 14 September at The Chambers, The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, and on 15 September at The Roseate, Delhi, 8pm onwards. Tickets, ₹25,000, plus taxes.