‘Every Brilliant Thing’: A play about mental health for our times

Last year, Quasar Thakore-Padamsee’s heartwarming play, Every Brilliant Thing, opened to rave reviews. Adapted from British playwright Duncan Macmillan’s original, this solo act by Vivek Madan was a sensitive story about a family which had to deal with complex mental health issues. Performed in an intimate setting, Every Brilliant Thing took the audience back to a time when the protagonist was 7, with his mum in hospital. His father told him she found it hard to be happy and he decided to make a list of things to cheer her up. In this story of a child trying to deal with a parent’s chronic depression, the audience played a key role, volunteering ideas and helping to take the story forward. Now, the play is back. The stage setting has given way to a live online platform, with Every Brilliant Thing being performed on Zoom.