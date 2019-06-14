One of the biggest announcements at the recently concluded E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo), the world’s premier event for computer and video games, in Los Angeles, was the next iteration of the FIFA video-game series.

Viewers got a glimpse of what FIFA 20 will offer at the EA Play fan-fest event at E3. The game, releasing worldwide on 27 September for PlayStation4, Xbox One and PC, will run on the Frostbite game engine. From an advanced ball physics system to a more authentic game flow, the 27th instalment of the FIFA series promises to take the gameplay to a new level.

EA Sports describes this reworked gameplay as “Football Intelligence". Its features improve three key components of a match in the game: on the ball (player control), off the ball (defending and Artificial Intelligence, or AI) and the ball (ball physics) itself.

Football realism

One of the standout features in the game will be authentic game flow, i.e. players controlled by AI will have a better sense of time, space and positioning on the football pitch. They will move more naturally and smoothly. Users will encounter more one-versus-one situations during the match. According to EA, the positioning and tackling system has also been overhauled to “better complement the user-controlled player".

VOLTA

The last time gamers enjoyed street football in the FIFA series was in 2012. In FIFA 20, the Volta Football mode will take users back to the audacious world of trickery and fancy footwork on the streets. Through Volta, which means return in Portuguese, users will be able to play street football on rooftop pitches in Tokyo or caged tarmacs in London. Volta takes inspiration from small-sided football and futsal. Watch out for new tricks and flair animation.

Decisive Moments

This feature will give users more control over the key moments that can affect the outcome of a match—from dribbling past an opponent to taking set pieces. Take, for instance, the composed finishing feature. When in control of a striker who is in a position to score, users will be able to execute more consistent and clinical finishing. EA describes it as a “true-to-life" shooting experience on the pitch. In defence, user-defending will be more controlled. “The cleaner the tackle, the higher the likelihood of retaining possession of the ball," says the website.

Newer ball physics

The ball physics system will introduce newer and better shot trajectories. There will be more real ball spins and bounces, influenced even by a tackle in the game. From knuckleballs to swerving set pieces, ball movement is set to be more authentic.