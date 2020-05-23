‘Food has no religion and we must be clear about it’

Most people are of the notion that Muslims only eat meat, specifically red meat. This is far from the truth. I have Muslim friends who are not only vegetarian but vegan. This book is an attempt to step away from typecasting people and communities. Muslim dishes are not something that only Muslims eat. On the other hand, Muslims across the country eat dishes that are local to the land and culture. I for one have grown up on greens like bathua, chakod and gandhari saag and phutka/rugra (local mushroom) in Jharkhand. Individual preferences and food habits also come into play. Again, while most people know about mutton dopiyaza, in our kitchen we make and enjoy a vegetarian version of the dish—kairi kathal dopiyaza. I have shared the recipe in my book.