'I'm Thinking Of Ending Things': Charlie Kaufman's confounding masterpiece

At the farmhouse, contradictions multiply. Jake warns that there isn’t likely to be much food, but moments after he shows her where maggot-infested pigs had died, a giant glazed ham is served for dinner. His parents, played by the remarkable Toni Collette and David Thewlis, are friendly, but their ages oscillate dramatically, one moment to the next. The girl herself goes from Lucy to Lucia to Louise, from a painter to a physicist to a gerontologist. Jimmy, the family dog, only shows up whenever she asks about him. “I like pictures where you know what you are looking at," says Jake’s father, dismissing abstract art. This temporal kaleidoscope would not be his kind of picture.