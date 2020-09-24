‘I was excited and anxious about being a guinea pig for the covid vaccine’

I told my family about my decision. Initially, they weren’t happy about it, but I guess that was understandable. Nobody in our family had ever participated in a clinical trial. After many discussions, they all finally agreed that participation was important. Fortunately, nobody in my family was affected by covid-19 but the numbers of cases have been spiking in Chennai so there’s always a fear that it might reach our doorstep as well. In the first week of September, I got a call from the same lady, asking me if I was still interested in participating in the second phase at the SRM Institute of Science and Technology. “Yes!" I was so happy and excited. Finally, I was able to serve my country and be part of history.