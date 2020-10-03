In chess, there are factors such as fighting spirit. You want to crush the other person, show you are better. (These) instincts, I believe, are stronger in men. Women are more prone to nurturing, giving more love and attention. Many people want to say men and women are the same, we are equal. Of course we are equal but we also have differences that should be respected.... Some people might not like that it’s more natural for men to pick chess as an interest or women to maybe pick music or arranging flowers. It’s not about women not being smart enough, but we should embrace our differences.