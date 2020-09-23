'Making provocative art can garner attention too'

On 20 September, the Rajya Sabha passed three farm Bills aimed at liberalizing the agricultural sector. But there was bedlam in the upper house with opposition members walking out, microphones on the chairperson’s desk were broken, there was sloganeering and audio proceedings were turned off. The opposition has criticized the manner in which the Bills were passed without discussion or debate.They were not referred to a parliamentary committee for further deliberations.

The bills include Farmers Produce (Trade and Commerce) Bill, 2020, which will enable sale of produce in areas that are not under the government-regulated Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC). This means farmers can sell anywhere in the country and even electronic trading is a possibility. At APMCs, colloquially known as mandis, farmers were assured of a minimum support price (MSP), which will not be available to them in other areas of trade. This aspect has been come under criticism. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, outlines trade agreements for the sale and purchase of farm produce, but does not have adequate information on price fixing. Critics fear it will lead to their exploitation by corporate organizations.

Also, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance Bill replaces an ordinance promulgated by the President in June. It proposes stock limits can only be mandated if retail prices surge 50% above the average for non-perishables and 100% for perishables. It removes cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion and potatoes from the list of essential commodities. There are apprehensions that it could lead to hoarding.

Farmers took to the streets to protest in parts of Punjab, Haryana and Karnataka. On social media platforms like Instagram, there are illustrated posters and comics expressing dissent with stark visuals or satirical commentary. Freelance editorial cartoonist Satish Acharya has created comics that have gone viral on both Twitter and Instagram. He picks a news-related talking point daily and creates a comic. A quick look through his Instagram account, @cartoonistsatish, will reveal cartoonish caricatures with a satirical take of politicians and celebrities, such as Narender Modi, Jaya Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut. “My job is to take a critical look at the government and become the voice of marginalized sections. I am concerned about the rushed manner in which these Bills were passed. This hurry, without a debate or discussion, is not the hallmark of a healthy democracy," he says on email.

This sentiment is echoed by Lamya Khan, a 21-year-old illustrator from Delhi. Her poster depicts a hand-cuff as a link between Sansad Bhavan and a farmer and is posted on her Instagram page, @agraphicnerd, with the caption, ‘The Farm Bills forcefully passed today by the Rajya Sabha will decide the horrible fate for farmers.’ Speaking to Mint over phone she says, “The Bills were passed without any legislative scrutiny. They (the ruling party) could have looked at third-party reports or made a representative farmer body. There is so much hate mongering on social media, especially now with celebrities in the news, that subjects which matter get brushed under the carpet. We don’t have PR like Kangana Ranaut, but making provocative art can garner attention too."

Siddhesh Gautam illustrated the protests in Punjab and posted it on his Instagram page @bakeryprasad. He believes the Bills are anti-farmer in the long run. He says, “As a visual communicator, I couldn’t resist posting it to highlight the anti-socialism and pro-corporate measures to hide the government’s own shortcomings. The APMCs might become powerless due to the private sector, and farmers may have no control but to submit to the price and conditions dictated by corporates. Small-scale farmers will be worst affected due to the lack of socialist approach."

There are other artists who are using art to spark conversations and voice dissent. Enclosed are a few which are being shared on Instagram with hashtags like #FarmBills and #StandWithFarmers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated