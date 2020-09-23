'Making provocative art can garner attention too'

Farmers took to the streets to protest in parts of Punjab, Haryana and Karnataka. On social media platforms like Instagram, there are illustrated posters and comics expressing dissent with stark visuals or satirical commentary. Freelance editorial cartoonist Satish Acharya has created comics that have gone viral on both Twitter and Instagram. He picks a news-related talking point daily and creates a comic. A quick look through his Instagram account, @cartoonistsatish, will reveal cartoonish caricatures with a satirical take of politicians and celebrities, such as Narender Modi, Jaya Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut. “My job is to take a critical look at the government and become the voice of marginalized sections. I am concerned about the rushed manner in which these Bills were passed. This hurry, without a debate or discussion, is not the hallmark of a healthy democracy," he says on email.