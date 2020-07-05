'Midnight Diner': Manga and meals from Japan for your lockdown diet

Set in an izakaya, which is a version of an American diner, in Tokyo, each of the stories in the series unfolds around a signature Japanese dish, usually a local or regional delicacy. The central character of all the stories is the unnamed owner of the diner, who is referred to, simply, as the “Master" (Kaoru Kobayashi) by his clients. Open from midnight to 7AM through the week, his establishment has a quirky policy. Although the menu features only three, unchanging items (pork soup, sake and beer), as long as the Master has the ingredients in stock, he will rustle up any dish that his customers fancy. He is even game for making an item on request if customers bring in all the ingredients with them.