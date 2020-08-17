'Perry Mason' starts slow, ends strong

The scene that opens the final episode is indicative of the confidence the show has going into its final stretch. Mason is laying into a crooked cop on the stand, in complete control, full of righteous fury. As he goes in for the kill, a lawyer who’s been helping him out stands up and says, “It won’t work". It’s a weirdly stagey moment, but Mason continues. Again the man says, “It won’t work. Mason yells at him, “I’m not finished." And suddenly we cut to the night before, with Mason and team practising, and we realise that what we’ve been seeing is a vision of how they hope it will go. To place the Perry Mason of legend in a lying flashback is incredibly clever. And with a second season announced, it’s a promise that we’ll see this man sometime in the future.