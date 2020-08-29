'Sadak 2' review: Hit the road, Jack, and don't come back

Ravi’s second suicide attempt is interrupted when Aryaa knocks on his door one night (that Hum Tere Bin Kahin is playing as he prepares to asphyxiate himself in the garage is a clear sign that Bhatt doesn’t mind weaponizing our memories of the 1991 film). It turns out that before her death, Pooja had taken a booking from Aarya for their taxi service. Though Ravi just wants to get on with his efforts to join his late wife, Aryaa manages to convince the old man to drive her from Mumbai to Kailash. She’s on the run; her industrialist father (Jisshu Sengupta) is under the influence of an evil godman, Gyaan Prakash (Makarand Deshpande), who she suspects killed her mother with the help of her aunt (Priyanka Bose), who's now her stepmother.