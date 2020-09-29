'Serious Men' review: Lying for a better life

Mishra, who’s made great Mumbai films in Dharavi and Iss Raat Ki Subah Nahin, manages the tricky feat of dealing with caste politics without lapsing into liberal pieties (there's a hilarious scene where Ayyan describes himself as shudra and a clerk nervously tries to quiet him). But Serious Men is let down by its competent but conventional visual schema—everything seems too clean and ordered. The film, too, seems ready to go out that way, with a heartfelt speech and the family unit reunited. Which is why it’s a relief that the final image is of Ayyan Mani, far from Mumbai, all out of grand schemes, father to a perfectly average, happy boy. The look on his face is of someone condemned to live the rest of his life like a schnook.