Even as Indians join Trump supporters by saying "Ab ki baar Trump Sarkar," this only makes Indian Americans dupes, for a portion of Trump supporters often think about Indians the same way the novel does. Take one chat board linked to the conspiracy-theory-led Trump-supporting group, QAnon. A message on it reads, "Be prepared for blood and poo in American streets very soon. Remember the Frogs [code for the British] have 1.2 billion Poos [code for Indians] sworn to uphold the commonwealth. So many people are afraid of a Chinese swarm, but they were looking too far North." The limited imagination of racist bigots means that Trump supporters are also known to link immigrants to child abuse the way the novel does. Some have been caught on camera openly stating that Mexican immigrants routinely rape teenage girls in Sasha Baron Cohen’s eye-opening Who is America? television series.